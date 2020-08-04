President Trump Issues Challenge To Nevada Over Mail-In Voting

President Donald Trump threatened a lawsuit against the state of Nevada on Monday, after they passed a mail-in voting bill on Sunday night.

Most Nevada Voting To Be By Mail

Nevada Democrats held a special legislative session on Sunday night, ensuring the presidential election in November would be mostly done by mail-in voting. Assembly Bill 4, one of Governor Steve Sisolak’s “top items” on his special session agenda.

The legislation will give every single voter a mail-in ballot, and even allow so-called “proxy voting,” where the disabled, elderly, and infirm, can nominate somebody else to go to the ballot box and fill in their vote for them. Scott Hammond, a Republican State Senator representating Las Vegas, described the bill as “an assault on the Constitution.”

Cannizzaro: “This Bill Is Not An Opportunity To Create Fraud”

Despite the protests from Republicans, the bill was passed within minutes, and is expected to be signed by Governor Sisolak soon, as the first bill of Nevada’s 32nd special legislative session.

Nicol Cannizzaro, the Democratic Senate Majority Leader, called Hammond a “partisan hack” for his criticism.

“We should be doing everything we can to allow people to vote and vote safely,” Cannizzaro continued in her speech to the Senate. “This bill is…