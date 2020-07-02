There are some on the proper who believe President Trump hasn’t done enough to avoid the flow of illegal immigration.

There are some on the proper who think that Trump hasn’t done enough to speed the withdrawal and return of American troops from abroad.

There are some on the right who believe Trump hasn’t done enough to reduce how big government.

There are some on the right who believe Trump didn’t do enough to slow the spread of COVID-19. Conversely, there are some on the right who believe Trump did a lot to try to slow the spread of the illness at the trouble of American jobs.

Of course, there are some on the right who’re paid professional NeverTrumpers – those grifters’ opinions we don’t have to give any credence to.

What The Right Needs To Know

I write today, however, even as we head to the 4th of July week-end, to reach out to those on the proper who genuinely believe that Trump hasn’t done enough on their pet policy of preference.

If you are wavering in your support for President Trump, if you are contemplating sitting out the election in November, or – God forbid – you might be seriously giving any thought at all to wasting a vote for a third party candidate or the Democrats’ Manchurian candidate.

I am here to tell you one thing plus one thing only: President Trump is the only thing standing between you and the angry woke mob.

Over the previous couple of weeks, we watched as Democratic Governors, Democratic Mayors and the organization media have fanned the flames of hate and division. We watched as what was allowed to be peaceful protests about the death of George Floyd, morphed into violence and looting.

As a “national conversation” about police tactics became a partisan political hammer used to try and damage the President and his supporters. We watched as demands to eliminate statues of Confederate Generals escalated in demands to remove statues of Columbus that now – insanely – include demands to remove statues of Washington, Ulysses Grant, as well as Abraham Lincoln.

The Angry Woke Mob

Instead of a significant look at what reforms police departments could simply take that would increase the health and safety of the communities they represent – we’re instead treated to cancel culture on steroids. With everything and everyone from pancake syrup to classic movies to episodes of the Golden Girls wearing mud masks subject to the never-ending demands of the woke mob for “justice.”

I genuinely believe that President Trump’s first term is an unqualified success. He has far exceeded the lofty expectations I had for his presidency. However, I understand there are some on the right who aren’t so enthusiastic.

Now isn’t the time to show the White House up to the Democrats.

If you are a conservative, who cares even one iota about the future of this country and for the culture, you have to recognize that President Trump could be the only thing standing involving the angry woke mob and you also and your family.

What A Biden Win Would Mean

If Joe Biden wins in November, chances are his coattails will bring Democrats control of the US Senate and a level larger majority in the House. We simply cannot let this happen.

Joe Biden’s presidency would look much like his campaign has looked like up to now – a rambling wreak havoc on the real decisions made perhaps not by Biden but by the regressive left wing of the Democratic Party that holds sway over him.

A Biden win in November would give Democrats an nearly unfettered power to remake this country. We aren’t simply talking about healthcare and taxes – we’re talking about a simple reordering of the American culture.

We come in the midst of a full-blown culture war. One that will decide what our America appears like for generations to come. It is time for conservatives to recognize the stakes preventing Democrats from taking the past thing that stands within their way – the White House.