Chris Murphy, the Democrat Senator from Connecticut, argued on Twitter that President Trump is “deliberately killing people.”

“His Plan Is To Kill People”

“Can we take the gloves off and tell the truth? Trump is deliberately killing people,” Murphy tweeted onSaturday His argument? President Trump “holds rallies where people get infected,” due to their being “no social distancing masks,” which sends out “a clear message” that individuals ought to disregard the CDC standards.

“His plan is to kill people. Let’s just say it,” Murphy concluded.

Can we take the gloves off and inform the fact? Trump is intentionally killing individuals. He holds rallies where individuals get contaminated. On Thursday, no social distancing or masks, sending out a clear message that the CDC ought to be neglected. His strategy is to eliminate individuals. Let’s simply state it. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphy CT) August 29, 2020

He likewise assaulted those who went to the RNC, consisting of members of President Trump’s cabinet, who didn’t use face masks.

“These guys are stone cold killers. The next 50,000 people who die are their responsibility,” Murphy included, declaring that they were “setting an …