President Trump goes golfing for a THIRD time this week

President Trump did actually flout social distancing instructions while golfing for the 3rd time this week in Virginia as heJoe Biden slammed him for doing this amid coronavirus spikes.

Trump kicked off the Fourth of July holiday weekend by escaping the embattled political sphere of Washington D.C. to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling.

Photos taken at the private golf club show Trump arriving just before 10am wearing a white polo shirt, red ball cap and dark pants.

Neither that he nor anybody in his party may actually wear face masks, despite a spike in cases this past week in Virginia.

New York Daily News reports that a small group of protesters welcomed Trump to the greens, including one woman who hoisted a sign reading ‘Trump is a Traitor.’

The icy reception is part of a chill swelling among discontent citizens round the US as tensions mount over barely contained coronavirus spikes, a breakdown in police force and a Russian bounty scandal.

Several states, including Virginia, have observed concerning spikes in coronavirus cases throughout the last several weeks which have re-shuttered organizations and doubled down on public health rules.

Mayor Bobby Dyer announced on Tuesday that ‘41% of new cases are between your ages of 20-29, and 61% are between the ages of 20-39.’

Scores of anti-racism and police brutality protests have gripped the world since Memorial Day since George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Last week, reports that Trump was aware of that Russians allegedly paid Islamic militants in Afghanistan to kill US soldiers rocked the nation.

But Trump viewed ease as at least four other men joined him for a round of golf.

Trump’s (center) Virginia golf visit comes because the Us is becoming consumed with Black Lives Matter protest, coronavirus case surges and reports of Russian bounties

At one point, video footage appeared to show Trump giving one golfing companion a ‘low five’ without sterilizing his hands.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, social distancing of six feet and continues to be strongly encouraged as the state begins its final reopening stage.

Although gatherings have upped the number of allowed persons to 250, Gov. Ralph Northam still urged Virginians to keep home whenever possible.

A social distancing guideline from the health department asked that residents ‘avoid handshakes, hugs, and kisses,’ as well as ‘dirty hands.’

Trump also played a few rounds of golf at the Trump National Golf Club last weekend against South Carolina Senator and ardent supporter, Lindsey Graham.

Graham reportedly told Fox & Friends on Thursday that Trump shot a remarkable 74 and beat him ‘like a drum.’

Senator Lindsey Graham reportedly told Fox & Friends he played against President Trump (far left) in golf last week and was ‘beat like a drum’

‘I’ve never seen him play this well,’ that he said, TMZ reports. ‘I mean, he’s got more on his shoulders — I’m hoping, “OK, you know he’s a little distracted.”‘

But the others were less impressed by Trump’s right back swing.

Presumed presidential nominee Joe Biden lambasted the Commander-in-Chief for golfing while the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the US.

The Golf News Net reports that Friday’s visit was the 271st time Trump had visited one of his true 17 clubs since officially entering office since January 2017.

‘We are five months into this crisis, and our health care workers still don’t have the masks and protective equipment they need. It’s a national disgrace,’ he tweeted Friday.

‘Mr. President, use your authority and fix the shortage of PPE before you tee off for yet another round of golf.’

Biden was rehashing lines from the speech that he delivered in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, when he argued that Trump had ‘surrendered’ to the herpes virus.

The president has downplayed continued problems the U.S. is having dealing with the herpes virus as the cases per day in the united kingdom have topped 50,000.

Arizona, California, Florida and Texas on Friday reported a combined 25,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases, but a smaller percentage are coming back positive and deaths haven’t skyrocketed yet.

Some health experts say the surge in Southern states is a result of younger people being infected with milder cases of the virus.

Officials also believe this may have to do with a better knowledge of how the virus spreads, a rise in testing and a lower percentage of seniors testing positive.

In June, infections in Florida rose by 168 per cent or more than 95,000 new cases. The per cent of tests coming back positive has skyrocketed to 15 per cent from four percent at the end of May.

This implies that Florida, home to 21 million people, has reported more new daily coronavirus cases than any European country had at the height of the outbreaks.

California Congressman Ted Lieu also criticized the president for golfing, but took a particular grievance with the Russian bounty report.

‘Even if the shifting White House stories are true that didn’t receive information about Russia paying bounties to kill US troops, Trump certainly knew last Friday,’ wrote Lieu.

‘And Trump still has not issued a single statement condemning Putin. But he has played golf, three times.’

California Rep. Ted Lieu also criticized President Trump for golfing as reports about so-called Russian bounties circulated

The New York Times said in a concerning report that Russia was paying Taliban militants bounties to kill U.S. service members overseas – an crack in his relationship with President Vladimir Putin, if true.

Trump called the reports a ‘hoax’ on Wednesday and White House officials said the explosive report was in the presidents briefing, but was not verbally addressed because it was ‘unverified.’

‘The Russia Bounty story is just still another made up by Fake News tale that’s told simply to damage me and the Republican Party. The secret source probably does not even exist, just as the story it self. If the discredited @nytimes has a source, reveal it. Just another HOAX!,’ Trump tweeted.

Trump has additionally be overwhelmed with backlash over his a reaction to Black Lives Matter protests.

He was condemned over his heavy-handed military response to often peaceful protests, appearing to incite further divide between civilians using prejudice rhetoric and for utilising the widely contested phrase ‘When the looting starts, the shooting starts.

Trump has unequivocally aligned himself privately of police force as civilians protest police brutality and excessive force. The police force institution has sputtered in to a crisis as Americans reexamine the role cops have and may play when policing communities.

Melina Abdullah, a founding person in Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, attacked the president for his divisive stance.

‘I think it’s the height of hypocrisy for Donald Trump to call any such thing a symbol of hate,’ said Abdullah, a Pan-African studies professor at California State University.

‘He may be the embodiment of hate, and for him to say that affirming the worth of black life is somehow hate, again, reminds us of who he’s.’

In response to claims that Trump is stoking the flames of both political and racial divide with harmful rhetoric, Abdullah pointed to white supremacy.

‘I think we must remember who he is. That Donald Trump is the embodiment of white supremacist terrorism.

Following Friday’s golf trip, President Trump will head to South Dakota to provide a speech and watch a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.

The Mount Rushmore event will be capped at 7,500 people, but South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said there weren’t plans for social distancing, though officials will be handing out masks.

The Department of the Interior has 30,000 masks ready for the crowd that is likely to show up on the National Mall for the Fourth of July holiday.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday that she had warned the Interior Department that the gathering went against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but she has no authority within the festivities because they’re being held on federal lands.

Then he will host his ‘Salute to America’ celebration from the White House, filled with military flyovers, prior to the annual fireworks display on Saturday.