President Trump doesn’t want the NFL to start if players kneel

Pac-12 follows Big Ten’s lead and cancels college football for 2020
Champions League: Why Atalanta has the backing of an entire country
President Donald Trump doesn’t want the NFL to return if there will be kneeling.
President Donald Trump was talking sports on the radio Tuesday morning and his comments were perfectly on-brand. He spoke with Fox Sports Radio and one key topic was whether he will be watching the NFL this fall.
Trump has never been a huge football fan, but his remarks regarding the NFL should come as a surprise to no one.
Trump maintains view of NFL players kneeling
The focus for Trump was on players kneeling during the national anthem.
“Well, they want to open and they want to open badly, and they’ve been working with government. I would say this: If they don’t stand for that national anthem, I hope they don’t open,” Trump said. “But other than that, I’d love to see them open and we’re doing everything possible for getting them open. They…