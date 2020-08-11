President Trump doesn’t want the NFL to start if players kneel

Champions League: Why Atalanta has the backing of an entire country by Clemente Lisi

FOXBOROUGH, MA – AUGUST 22: Eric Reid #25 of the Carolina Panthers kneels during the playing of the National Anthem prior to the start of the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump doesn’t want the NFL to return if there will be kneeling.

President Donald Trump was talking sports on the radio Tuesday morning and his comments were perfectly on-brand. He spoke with Fox Sports Radio and one key topic was whether he will be watching the NFL this fall.

Trump has never been a huge football fan, but his remarks regarding the NFL should come as a surprise to no one.

Trump maintains view of NFL players kneeling

The focus for Trump was on players kneeling during the national anthem.