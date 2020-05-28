President Trump Demands DOJ Investigate Death Of George Floyd

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump stated he requested a Department of Justice investigation into the demise of George Floyd, an African American man who died in Minneapolis whereas in police custody.

“At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd,” Trump tweeted. “I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

A police officer along with his knee on Floyd’s neck for a quantity minutes was captured on video. Floyd died, although he might clearly be seen and heard telling the officers that he couldn’t breathe. He ultimately stopped shifting.

The Minneapolis Police Department fired the 4 cops concerned within the demise of Floyd.

Mayor Jacob Frey: ‘Being Black in America should not be a death sentence’

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey shared an announcement on Facebook concerning the controversial demise seemingly by the hands of legislation enforcement.

“Being Black in America should not be a death sentence. For five minutes, we watched a white officer press his knee into a Black man’s neck,” Frey stated. “Five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you’re supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic, human sense.”

Frey added, "Whatever the investigation reveals, it doesn't change the straightforward reality, he ought to nonetheless be with us this morning.

I consider what I noticed and what I noticed is fallacious on each stage.

This doesn’t replicate the values Chief Arradondo has labored tirelessly to meet.

To our Black group, to the household: I’m so sorry.”