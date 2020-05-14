President Trump Demands Chuck Todd Be Fired After NBC Admits To Deceptively Editing Video Of AG Barr

President Trump, in a late-night tweet, known as for the firing of NBC News anchor Chuck Todd after his present “Meet the Press” admitted to deceptively enhancing a video of remarks made by Attorney General William Barr.

The clip concerned CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge asking Barr how historical past would decide the Department of Justice (DOJ) after their resolution to drop its case in opposition to former nationwide safety adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn, a retired United States Army Lieutenant General, pled responsible to mendacity to the FBI over contacts with Russia in late 2017, however paperwork unsealed by the DOJ present his plea was doubtless the results of a coercion and entrapment plot.

The Clip

Responding to Herridge, Barr replied with amusing, “Well, history is written by the winners, so it largely depends on who’s writing the history.”

That is the place NBC ended the clip, regardless of Barr going additional.

Todd jumped off of that temporary video to say he was “struck by the cynicism of the answer – it’s a correct answer, but he’s the attorney general.”

“He didn’t make the case that he was upholding the rule of law,” Todd added. “He was almost admitting that, yeah, this was a political job.”

Today on Meet The Press, @chucktodd wildly took context out of a solution AG Bill Barr gave about his resolution to drop the case into Gen. Michael Flynn. I minimize Todd’s section together with Barr’s full reply collectively. Look at how blatantly dishonest that is. pic.twitter.com/tODOEwL48V — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2020

What Was Missing

Despite Todd’s insistence that Barr was primarily admitting to a political ‘hit job,’ the very subsequent assertion out of the AG’s mouth, which NBC clipped, was proof of the precise reverse.

“I think a fair history would say it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law,” Barr stated. “It upheld the standards of the Department of Justice, and it undid what was an injustice.”

DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec known as NBC out for the “deceptive editing/commentary” on Todd’s half including that Barr not solely makes the case “in the VERY answer Chuck says he didn’t,” but in addition “multiple times throughout the interview.”

You’re right. Earlier at this time, we inadvertently and inaccurately minimize brief a video clip of an interview with AG Barr earlier than providing commentary and evaluation. The remaining clip included necessary remarks from the legal professional basic that we missed, and we remorse the error. — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 10, 2020

NBC Admits to Fake News

“Meet the Press” responded to Kupec’s allegation admitting that they had been within the fallacious.

“You’re correct,” they wrote. “Earlier today, we inadvertently and inaccurately cut short a video clip of an interview with AG Barr before offering commentary and analysis. The remaining clip included important remarks from the attorney general that we missed, and we regret the error.”

“Inadvertently”? You “missed” the remarks?

You didn’t miss them as a result of they had been in the identical sentence that was clipped. You deliberately eliminated them to create a false narrative.

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd must be FIRED by “Concast” (NBC) for this fraud. He knew precisely what he was doing. Public Airwaves = Fake News! @AjitPaiFCC @FCC https://t.co/fLTDhjMXo4 — Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

President Trump known as for Todd’s firing over the incident.

“Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd should be FIRED by ‘Concast’ (NBC) for this fraud,” he charged. “He knew exactly what he was doing.”

Trump tagged the FCC and their Chairman, Ajit Pai, within the message.

Thus far, NBC has not stated they might situation an on-air apology for the error.