President Trump Declares ‘All Children, Born And Unborn, Have A God-Given Right To Life’

On Thursday, President Donald Trump highlighted his dedication to the unborn throughout his official approval speech on the last night of the Republican National Convention.

In his White House speech, Trump kept in mind the distinction in between his pro-life policies and the pro-abortion program of Joe Biden.

President Trump: Tonight, we happily state that all children, born and unborn, have a GOD-GIVEN RIGHT TO LIFE#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/N6WoLt02Gg — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 28, 2020

RELATED: Democrat Congresswoman: Pro-Life Republicans Conflate ‘Heartbeat With a Soul’

Trump Takes Biden To Task Over Democrats’ Pro-Abortion Agenda

“Joe Biden claims he has empathy for the vulnerable – yet the party he leads supports the extreme late-term abortion of defenseless babies right up to the moment of birth,” Trump stated. “Democrat leaders talk about moral decency, but they have no problem with stopping a baby’s beating heart in the 9th month of pregnancy.”

“Democrat politicians refuse to protect innocent life, and then they lecture us about morality and saving America’s soul?” Trump questioned. “Tonight, we proudly declare that all children, born and unborn, have a God-given right to life.”

Democrats essentially neglected the concern of abortion throughout their …