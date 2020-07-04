President Trump compares protesters targeting statues to ‘Nazis and terrorists’

Advertisement

President Donald Trump continued his crusade against protesters trying to tear down statues and national monuments comparing ‘angry mob’ ‘to Nazis and terrorists’ during a fiery Fourth of July speech.

Trump blasted activists who have been targeting statues, mostly those of Confederate soldiers, as ‘dishonoring their legacy.’

‘We will not allow the legacy of the people to be slandered by you,’ that he said.

Trump’s Fourth of July event follows a Friday night speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota where that he accused ‘angry mobs’ of trying to erase history and used the speech to paint himself as a bulwark against left-wing extremism.

Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival in the November election, struck a contrasting note with the Republican president and accused him in a Fourth of July op-ed of finding every day ‘new ways to tarnish and dismantle our democracy.’

‘We have a chance now to supply the marginalized, the demonized, the isolated, the oppressed, a complete share of the American dream,’ Biden said in a different letter to donors.

In his Mount Rushmore speech, Trump made little mention of the pandemic that has hit his re-election hopes, even while COVID-19 moved further in to Trump’s inner circle. Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior campaign official and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tested positive in South Dakota ahead of the event.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser had tried to dissuade the Trump administration from holding the fireworks display over the National Mall and informed the Department of the Interior that it went against health officials’ guidance amid the pandemic.

Apart from fireworks spectators, activists of different stripes also appeared willing to overlook the health warnings.

Roar of the Deplorables, a bikers group, said via social media they, too, were planning to gather in Washington on Saturday to stand in protest against what they call ‘the anti-Trump regime’ and to celebrate the country’s birthday.

Freedom Fighters DC, a fresh activist group which seeks to rally an ethnically diverse generation of supporters behind liberty for all people, especially the Black citizenry of Washington, is one of the anti-racism groups ignoring the mayor’s heed to refrain from gathering.

‘Black folks are perhaps not free from the chains of oppression, so we do not get to certainly celebrate Independence Day,’ said Kerrigan Williams, 22, one of many founders of the group, which will host a march and an arts demonstration on Saturday afternoon.

‘We’re marching today to showcase that Black individuals are still fighting for the easy liberties that the constitution is said to provide.