President Trump commutes Roger Stone’s prison sentence

By
Jackson Delong
-
President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone, who was simply convicted of crimes that included lying to Congress in part, prosecutors said, to guard the President. The announcement came just days before Stone was set to report to a federal prison. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins has more.

Source link

Post Views: 14

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR