President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone, who was simply convicted of crimes that included lying to Congress in part, prosecutors said, to guard the President. The announcement came just days before Stone was set to report to a federal prison. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins has more.
Home Top Stories President Trump commutes Roger Stone’s prison sentence
Most Popular
Why many college football players want fall football season
PAC-12 JOINS BIG TEN IN ELIMINATING NONCONFERENCE GAMES The college football season is very much in doubt because the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to...
Greensboro pastors team up to work toward racial equity
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The death of George Floyd as a result of police has stirred up conversations at dinner tables, between friends and...
AFL stars don face masks as they land in Perth to dodge coronavirus raging...
AFL stars donned face masks as they touched down in their new interstate quarantine hub. The Geelong Cats and Collingwood Magpies flew from Sydney...
No high-fives? No spitting? MLBers adjust in COVID world
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM “The first thing you want to do when you see the guys come in after not...
Top 10 Cryptos Outperforming Bitcoin
Alternative cryptocurrencies, or altcoins, have started initially to record large gains throughout the board. Some small-cap coins have seen triple-digit percentage gains in...
UFC champion Alex Volkanovski invites Daily Mail Australia into his home
He's a world-class wrestler with a deadly kick and the right hand punch so brutal it's scary to see and hear up close. But...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G shown off from multiple angles in new video
Official-looking pictures of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G leaked last week now we are considering a video shared by leakster Evan Blass...