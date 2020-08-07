President Trump Blasts Biden For Bizarre Comments About Black Community

President Donald Trump has actually stated that Joe Biden is “no longer worthy of the black vote” after the previous VP made remarks insinuating they were a monolith.

“Are You A Junkie??”

Earlier today, Biden had a one-two punch of racist gaffes. First, when a black job interviewer asked him if he had actually done a cognitive test or not, Biden shot back, asking whether the job interviewer was on drug or not.

“Are you a junkie??” Biden asked him.

VIEW: @CBSNews Correspondent @ErrolBarnett asked presumed Democratic candidate @JoeBiden if he’s taken a cognitive test. “No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?”– Biden pic.twitter.com/oJs0D0wW30 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 5, 2020

Then, on Thursday, Biden spoke with a panel of the National Association of Black Journalists, and insinuated they were all a monolith.

“What you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things,” Biden stated.