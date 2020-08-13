President Trump Announces Historic Israel Peace Deal With UAE

President Trump announced on Thursday morning a “historic peace agreement” between the UAE and Israel, normalizing relations between the two traditionally hostile countries.

Trump: “Historic Peace Agreement”

“HUGE breakthrough today!” the President tweeted, announcing the deal on Twitter. “Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates!”

HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

A joint statement, put forward by Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu, the UAE’s Crown Prince, and President Trump, noted that the “historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region.”

It added that the agreement came at the behest of President Trump himself, noting that there will be a “full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” and that Israel will suspend “sovereignty over areas outlined in the President’s Vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding…