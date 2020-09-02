President Trump And DHS Secretary Wolf Running Out Of Patience With Portland Anarchy

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf sent out a letter to far-left Democrat Mayor Ted Wheeler of Portland, Oregon on Monday.

It stated get control of your city and secure your residents or the federal government will. Mayor Wheeler did not react to the letter or to the Third World transformation scenario on his city streets. He simply returned to playing politics. Wolf asked him to check out the letter once again.

Wolf Shuts Down Wheeler

Wolf stated:

“The turmoil, damage, and suffering in Portland are evils you can stop– and should stop. Consider what occurred just recently in Wisconsin– where the State of Wisconsin asked for and gotten federal police help and the violence and robbery there ended. I prompt you to focus on public security and to ask for federal help to bring back order in Portland. We are waiting to supportPortland At the very same time, President Trump has actually made it perfectly clear that there will come a point when state and regional authorities stop working to secure its residents from violence, the federal government will have no option however to secure our American residents. Despite this, you have actually waited passively, arguing that the nighttime violence ‘will ultimately burn itself out.’ The proof shows otherwise.”

Wheeler Plays Politics In Response

Wheeler pulled away once again into …