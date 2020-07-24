President slams government over early election rhetoric – Middle East Monitor

The President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, knocked the government on Thursday and required authorities to stop drifting the concept of holding early elections.

“From here,” composed Rivlin on Twitter, “as a citizen just like any other, speaking to you on behalf of us all, speaking to you in their voice, I say to you all: Get a grip! Stop the talk of early elections, a terrible option at this time, and save yourselves from it!” He made his remark after a conference with social employees.

“The State of Israel is not a rag doll you drag around as you squabble,” the Israeli President included. “Our people, all of them, need you to be focused, clear and finding solutions to the unprecedented crisis that the State of Israel and humanity as a whole finds itself in. It’s in your hands to take action. Prove it to us!”

Rivlin’s remarks followed reports that Netanyahu is preparing to lower his own union government and choose early elections in November.

Coalition chairman Miki Zohar of the Likud Party alerted previously that the government might not make it through a lot longer like this. “It’s time to make a decision: either pass a budget, have a stable government and a functioning coalition or go to elections,” stated the close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Haaretz on Wednesday, Netanyahu wishes to wreak havoc within the government union and go to early elections ahead of his corruption trial in January.