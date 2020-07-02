President Sarkissian refuses to sign amendments to Constitutional Court law – Panorama

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will not sign the amendments and supplements to the Constitutional Court law. As the President’s Office reported, Sarkisian informed about his decision to Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday.

To remind, the Armenian National Assembly voted 80 to 1 to pass in the second reading the draft laws calling for amendments and supplements to the law on the Constitutional Court and amendments to the law on those activities, service and social guarantees of officials at a particular session on Tuesday.

The bills was submitted by My Step lawmakers Suren Grigoryan and Vahagn Hovakimyan.