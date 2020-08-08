President Rivlin plans to resign to run for prime minister post – Middle East Monitor

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is preparing to resign in order to take on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the prime minister position, Israeli paper Maariv exposed on Friday.

Quds Net News Agency reported that Maariv pointed out Israeli inside sources verifying this strategy.

The sources kept in mind that there is considerable hope that Rivlin would attain a frustrating bulk versus the Likud Party.

According to the sources, Rivlin is the only Israeli political leader able to bring in Israeli citizens from both the right and left wings.

Maariv kept in mind that if Rivlin was inquired about this, he would merely reject and state that he had actually completed his political profession, however the paper worried that he is pondering such a strategy.

The sources validated that Rivlin is not yet all set to commission Netanyahu to form a brand-new federal government in the future, and he will not choose him due to the corruption indictment versus him.

Rivlin, according to Maariv, would resign if confronted with this option.

