President of Malawi: We are not a 'dumping ground' for expired vaccines
The World Health Organization has advised some countries to use expired vaccines on their citizens but CNN’s Zain Asher speaks with Lazarus Chakwera, the President of Malawi, about why he will not accept expired vaccines.

