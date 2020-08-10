President Mnangagwa defiant as citizens protests violations using #Zimbabweanlivesmatter

“Those who promote hate will never win,” said the 77-year-old leader in a surprise address, broadcast live on state-owned television.

“The bad apples that have attempted to divide our people and to weaken our systems will be flushed out, Good shall triumph over evil

“My administration has faced many hurdles since its inauguration and these include the divisive elements of some opposition elements, the illegal economic sanctions, cyclones, drought and most recently the deadly COVID 19 pandemic. We will defeat the attack and bleeding on our economy,” he added.

His speech comes amid a growing social media campaign #Zimbabweanlivesmatter, a pressure protest against growing human rights abuses in the country. The global campaign has attracted celebrities and South African politicians such as Julius Malema while other public figures have joined around the world. South African politician Julius Malema called on the South African government to close the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria to pressure Harare to respect human rights. ”We call for the removal of the Zimbabwean Embassy in SA until they restore the human rights in that country. Failure to do so, we will prevent any official from the Zimbabwean government from participating in any gathering in SA until they respect ordinary Zimbabweans,” Malema…

