Emmanuel Macron arrived in London today with simmering tensions over Brexit maybe not stopping him paying tribute to the town as once being ‘the capital of Free France’ as that he meets Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles.

The French president is visiting England to commemorate the 80th anniversary of his predecessor Charles de Gaulle’s ‘Appel’ – a BBC broadcast to occupied France following the Nazi invasion in 1940.

General De Daulle light emitting diode his free forces from London, which Mr Macron will decorate with the Legion d’Honneur (Legion of Honour) – France’s highest order of merit.

Despite this kind of honour, an Élysée Palace source said the pomp would be associated with tense behind-the-scenes talks, dominated by thorny issues including Brexit and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before heading to Britain, Mr Macron took part in a traditional annual ceremony at Mont-Valerien outside Paris, a memorial for the French who struggled the Nazis and those that were killed by the occupying forces.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall greet French president Emmanuel Macron at Clarence House in London today

‘We have a lot of reasons to blame the English at this time, but that doesn’t erase the role played during the war,’ said the presidential aide.

In a pointed dig at moves to remove statues such as for example one of Sir Winston Churchill from Westminster, the source added: ‘We aren’t rewriting history’.

Before meeting Mr Johnson, President Macron attained Clarence House. Waiting to welcome him to their London home were the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, and all three respected social distancing rules as they greeted each other.

Mr Johnson will give Emmanuel Macron a framed montage containing a telegram sent by de Gaulle to Sir Winston on VE Day.

The montage will also include Churchill’s reply, and an image of the wartime leaders in Paris shortly after the liberation.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said Mr Johnson would also give Mr Macron a ‘miniature replica of Churchill’s open-topped Land Rover Defender to go with the president’s style of Charles de Gaulle’s car, which currently sits in president Macron’s office’.

A convoy carrying French President Emmanuel Macron arrives on the Mall en route to Clarence House in London today

A plane carrying French president Emmanuel Macron lands at RAF Northolt in West London today for his visit to the UK

Meanwhile Britain will honour four French Resistance fighters: Edgard Tupet-Thome, 100; Daniel Cordier, 99; Hubert Germain, 99, and Pierre Simonet, 98 – and you will see a Red Arrows flypast from about 5pm.

How Charles de Gaulle’s rallying speech in 1940 was a seminal moment in the Second World War Charles de Gaulle’s rallying cry to the people of France on June 18 1940 is thought to mark the building blocks of French resistance to the German occupation. After refusing to support an armistice with France’s invaders and facing imminent arrest, de Gaulle fled to London – arriving the day before he made his famous speech. Charles de Gaulle issues a rallying cry to individuals of France on June 18, 1940, which was broadcast in French on the BBC Broadcast in French on the BBC, de Gaulle told his countrymen: ‘The generals who, for many years, have already been at the pinnacle of the French armies, have formed a government. ‘This government, claiming the defeat of our armies, has made experience of the enemy to halt the fighting.’ The future president of France described how a country was overwhelmed by Germany’s blitzkrieg tactics and its seemingly ‘infinite’ way to obtain tanks and fighter planes. But he said: ‘Has the final word been said? Must all hope disappear? Is defeat definitive? No! ‘Believe me, I will be speaking to you with a full knowledge of the facts and I let you know that there is nothing lost for France.’ Listing France’s supporters, that he said: ‘She just isn’t alone! She is not alone! ‘She features a vast empire behind her, she can develop an alliance with the British Empire which holds the seas and continues the fight. ‘She can, like England, call upon without limit the immense industry of the United States.’ He continued: ‘This war is just a world war. All the mistakes, most of the delays, most of the suffering don’t prevent the fact there are, in the universe, all the means to 1 day crush our enemies. ‘Whatever happens, the flame of the French resistance must never be extinguished and it’ll never be extinguished.’ Despite reaching only a small French audience at the time, the speech is recognized as one of the most crucial in all France’s history and a seminal moment in the Second World War. Its significance is comparable to Sir Winston Churchill’s ‘We shall fight on the beaches’ speech delivered early in the day that same month.

The four will not be present, but will receive their awards in France later.

It came as Mr Macron’s foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, said Britain was still struggling to comprehend the implications of its decision to leave the EU.

In a hard-hitting interview in Le Croix, Mr Le Drian said: ‘When you are beyond your Union, you don’t enjoy the same advantages as when you are inside. You can’t have a foot in and a foot out.

‘You have to choose, and I am uncertain that they have comprehended the full magnitude of their withdrawal.’

Mr Drian failed to rule out the EU a failure to reach a trade deal with Britain, which stops abiding by EU rules in January.

‘We cannot exclude the prospect of a No Deal but we want to avoid it,’ said Mr Le Drian. ‘The British are playing contrary to the clock but that is not always the way to reach a great agreement.’

There was anger in Paris once the British imposed strict Coronavirus quarantine rules for those arriving from France, but Mr Macron and his presidential aides wont abide by them.

Mr Johnson ‘made it clear that they can be waived for anyone on diplomatic business,’ said the Élysée source.

Beyond Mr Johnson, Mr Macron will be meeting dignitaries including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall today, but French first lady Brigitte Macron will stay in Paris.

‘She is undergoing a watch operation,’ said the origin, who explained that Ms Macron, who at 67 is 25 years more than her husband, will be wearing tinted glasses and maybe not travelling ‘for the next few weeks’.

The Prime Minister is expected to discuss the UK’s current two-week quarantine for all arrivals with his French counterpart, amid reports that Mr Macron will ask the Government to revisit the decision.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the Government wants to ‘open up’ the united kingdom when it ‘safely and responsibly’ can, and said ministers want ‘very carefully’ at the measure.

He told Sky News: ‘As we’ve always said, the quarantine is there to stop the chance of reinfection precisely because we’ve got Covid down.’

Asked why it is in place when UK illness rates are higher than France, he said: ‘It’s not exactly as simple as that though, because we’ve seen in Europe and in Asia, as countries leave lockdown, the chance of 2nd waves and second spikes.

‘But we will look at most of the factors cautiously. We want to start as soon as we safely and responsibly can and we shall look at all the mechanisms to do this, and obviously we’ll have a good conversation with the French.

‘I’ll be in Berlin tomorrow so we’re talking to our European partners about these exact things.’

In Downing Street, Mr Johnson and Mr Macron will view artefacts – including letters – documenting General de Gaulle’s time in London and his partnership with Sir Winston Churchill.

The statue of Britain’s wartime leader in Parliament Square was uncovered on Wednesday evening prior to the French president’s arrival, after it was boarded up for fear of attack by protesters.

The two leaders will also watch a flypast of the Red Arrows and their French equivalent, La Patrouille de France, to mark the anniversary of the Appel.

Mr Johnson said: ‘Eighty years ago, Charles de Gaulle, the leader of the French Resistance, arrived in London knowing that the values of freedom, tolerance and democracy that Britain and France shared were under threat.

French President Emmanuel Macron at a normal annual ceremony at the Mont-Valerien, a memorial for the French who struggled the Nazis and those that were killed by the occupying forces at Suresnes in France today

The Patrouille de France perform the standard annual ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle’s appeal to the French people to resist the Nazi occupation during the Second World War, at the Mont-Valerien in Suresnes today

French President Emmanuel Macron (right) is greeted by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (centre) and French Defence Minister Florence Parly (left) as he arrives for the standard annual ceremony at the Mont-Valerien in Suresnes today

The Winston Churchill statue is pictured at Parliament Square in Westminster today having had the boarding taken down

Charles De Gaulle’s former driver, now 101, says that he was a ‘very good figurehead but no good at organising’ A 101-year-old woman who was once Charles De Gaulle’s driver when he lived in London has told how he was a ‘very good figurehead but no good at organising’. Olivia Jordan, who worked for the Free French Forces during the Second World War, added that his wife was ‘rather better than him really – she was sweet.’ Ms Jordan, who now lives in a care home in southern England, volunteered to go to France aged just 21 just after the war began to drive ambulances for the French Army. As France fell to the Nazis she was awarded the Croix de Guerre military decoration on her behalf courage, and returned to London where she started working for the Free French Forces. Mr Gaulle had no official car at first so Ms Jordan borrowed her father’s vehicle. She told BBC News: ‘It was a large black car, it looked rather impressive. Nobody had smart cars in days past. And I sat in front and they used to say ‘take us to so and so’ and that sort of thing and funnily enough I was fairly good at it.’ Ms Jordan continued: ‘I think that he was a very good figurehead but he was no good at organising. I think his wife was rather a lot better than him really. ‘She was sweet. I say it now, I rather enjoyed the war as a result of that in that I had a kind of an interesting job. I knew exactly what was going on. And it had been terribly exciting for me when it got rather better.’

‘He pledged that individuals would stand together to defend those values and protect our citizens from those bent on destroying us.

‘The four men we have been honouring today – Pierre, Edgard, Daniel and Hubert – symbolise the suffering depth and strength of the friendship between our two countries.

‘They are heroes, and I will be immensely proud that, as a nation, we are paying tribute to their courage and sacrifice in defending us and the whole world from fascism.

‘The struggles we face today are very different to those we confronted together 80 years ago. But I have without doubt that – working hand and hand – the united kingdom and France will carry on to rise to every new challenge and seize every opportunity that lies ahead.’

Today will undoubtedly be given added poignancy by news of the death of British singer Vera Lynn, who famously who helped maintain morale throughout the Second World War. She was 103.

Mr Macron, who displays de Gaulle’s war memoirs on his desk in his official photograph, is making much of 2020 as an anniversary year for the French resistance leader who would later become president of post-occupation France.

The general’s iconic stature and his defiant wartime spirit are now being tapped in to even more throughout the unprecedented challenges posed by the epidemic.

In a telling reflection of his status, the vandalisation of a de Gaulle bust in northern France this week was met with a torrent of outrage.

In his radio broadcast from London, de Gaulle urged dozens of who could to continue fighting for France, words that laid the foundation of the resistance movement and helped keep alive hope that France would be liberated, as it finally was in 1944.

‘Has the final word been said? Should hope disappear? Is the defeat final? No! Believe me, I… let you know that there is nothing lost for France,’ that he said.