Today, President Vahagn Khachaturyan received NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Kolomina Piriz.

The President expressed hope that the visit of the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative to Armenia will in some way contribute to the solution of the region’s problems, as Javier Kolomina Pirizi represents an organization known for its peacekeeping activities.

The President noted that Armenia strives for lasting peace in the region and expects NATO to continue its policy, supporting the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, which is the only internationally accepted framework for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The sides exchanged views on issues related to international and regional security.