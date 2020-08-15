President Donald Trump magnifies racist themes of his campaign by questioning Kamala Harris’ eligibility

It was not unexpected that Trump would attempt to make use of Harris’ background for individual gain considered that he is running the most racially-charged governmental campaign that America has actually seen considering that the 1968 run of previousAlabama Gov George Wallace.

After all, he raised his own stature from the world of a New York gadfly to the mainstream of American politics by trafficking lies about the eligibility of President Barack Obama, who was the country’s very first Black president.

But it was a sickening phenomenon to see the President of the United States utilize a podium at the White House to question whether the presumptive Democratic vice governmental candidate– who was born in Oakland, California, and is the very first Black and South Asian American female on a significant celebration ticket– may in some way be disqualified for the post. It was a clear effort by Trump to stir debate and divert attention from his inefficient handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the more than 168,000 American deaths.

After Trump initially hung the theory Thursday in action to a press reporter’s concern, throughout what was billed as a press instruction, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Marc Short, the chief of personnel to the vice president, stirred more aspersions about Harris’ background on Friday in 2 various interviews.

When asked whether he thinks Harris is a competent prospect for the vice presidency, Kushner stated, “I personally have no reason to believe she’s not,” however stated the theory was “out there.” View Trump and…

