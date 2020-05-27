President Andrew Cuomo? Maybe

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been praised nationwide for his leadership tackling the coronavirus pandemic devastating his state. So much so, many have said he should consider a run for President. Chris Cillizza explains why this may, or may not happen.

SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:

Shermanesque statement

New York state suffers largest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/07/new-york-coronavirus-deaths-record-cases

Bleak Records in N.Y. and N.J., but Leaders See Coronavirus Curve Flattening



87% of NYers Approve of Cuomo’s Handling of the Coronavirus

Cuomo 2022? Governor hints at running for a fourth term

https://www.democratandchronicle.com/story/news/politics/albany/2019/03/29/cuomo-2022-governor-hints-running-fourth-term/3311851002/

What Cuomo’s endorsement of Biden means

https://www.cityandstateny.com/articles/politics/ask-experts/what-cuomos-endorsement-biden-means.html

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to open his formidable fundraising network to Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/04/25/andrew-cuomo-plans-to-open-formidable-fundraising-network-to-joe-biden.html

About me:

I was named “best dressed” in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN’s editor at large and author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.

CREDITS

Writer: Chris Cillizza

The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon

Editor: Michelle Cho

Producer: Arielle Sacks

Follow Chris on

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cillizzac/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/

Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/cnn/dvgb325pfm

#CNN #Cillizza #AndrewCuomo



source