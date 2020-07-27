Presenting Percy joins Gordon Elliott | Racing News

Owner Philip Reynolds has actually verified his star chaser Presenting Percy will be trained by Gordon Elliott this season, after being moved from Pat Kelly’s backyard.

The nine-year-old is a double Cheltenham Festival winner, having actually supplemented his success in the 2017 Pertemps Final with a fantastic display screen in the 2018 RSA Chase that saw him relocate to the head of ante-post lists for the list below year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup.

However, Presenting Percy raced simply when previous to his quote for Gold Cup magnificence – winning the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park – and ended up a frustrating 8th in the blue riband, after which he was identified with a back issue.

The boy of Sir Percy ran 4 times without winning last term – most just recently falling 2 fences from house in the Gold Cup – and Reynolds feels the time has actually pertained to move Presenting Percy and the other 7 horses he had in training with Kelly to other backyards.

“It has been a very difficult decision, but now is the right time for a change,” stated Reynolds.

“Pat and I stay good friends and I will be permanently grateful to him.

“The horses will go to a few guys who already train for me, with Presenting Percy joining Gordon.”