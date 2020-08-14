Premios Juventud 2020: Selena’s Tribute, Pitbull Gets Emotional & More Highlights

Doing a live awards display in the middle of a pandemic is practically difficult however Univision handled to do it and the 2020 Premios Juventud surpassed all expectations.

Airing live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & & Casino in Hollywood,Fla on Thursday night (Aug 13), the 17 th yearly youth awards leveraged innovation and development to attend to a safe environment for the couple of skill on-site such as Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, and El Alfa, among others. The audience was entirely virtual.

Premios Juventud, which this year commemorated lots of frontline heroes consisting of volunteers at food banks and health specialists, began with the PJ Takeover pre-show that consisted of efficiencies by Jay Wheeler, Kendo Kaponi, Neto Bernal, Pitizion, Alex Rose and Rafa Pabon.

The awards reveal started with a PJ-only variation of Bob Marley’s “One Love” carried out by The Wailers, Cedella and Skip Marley, Pedro Capó, Rauw Alejandro, Farruko, Camilo, and Kany García, who all signed up with on phase to send out a message of love, justice, and addition. Pitbull followed with his launching TELEVISION efficiency of his single “I Believe that We Will Win.”

The night’s leading winners consisted of Bad Bunny capturing 8 awards, followed by Karol G and J Balvin with 5 awards each.

Llane, Natti Natasha, Grupo Firme, and Natanael Cano were a few of the artists who carried out in front of the restricted audience and for audiences in your home. Others, such as CNCO, Cristian Castro, and Gloria Trevi, carried out essentially. The night …