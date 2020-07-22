Premiership Rugby: Two players test positive for coronavirus | Rugby Union News





The two players who have actually checked positive will now separate

Two Premiership players have actually checked positive for coronavirus in the 3rd round of screening.

Last week, there were 7 players who checked positive for Covid-19, together with two non-playing employee from a sample of 856 individuals.

In the preliminary of screening, there were 10 positive arises from 6 players and 4 non-playing employee from an overall of 804.

“Premiership Rugby can today confirm that on Monday 20 July, 896 players and club staff were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme,” a declaration stated.

“Of these, two individuals have actually checkedpositive Of those two, who are from various clubs, both are players.

“The players who have actually checked positive and their close contacts will now separate and be evaluated in line with the PHE-agreed standards.

“Premiership Rugby and the RFU are offering this aggregated details for competitors stability and openness. No particular information regarding clubs or people will be offered. The variety of positive outcomes will be revealed after each round of screening.

“The rise in those tested since week one (from 804) reflects several factors including the integration of more Academy players – as we expected – into senior Stage 2 training at our clubs.”

The Premiership season resumes on Friday, August 14 when Harlequins handle Sale Sharks.

All attention will rely on the Twickenham Stoop, 159 days after the last Premiership match was staged.

Following the opener in west London, there will be 4 engaging matches on Saturday at Bath Rugby, Worcester Warriors, Bristol Bears and leaders Exeter Chiefs, prior to the weekend ends at Franklin’s Gardens where Northampton Saints face Wasps.

Premiership Rugby has actually likewise validated that the Premiership Rugby Final 2020 will happen on Saturday October 24.