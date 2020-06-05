



Premiership Rugby are planning for a mid-August restart

Premiership Rugby are targeting Saturday August 15 for the resumption of play for England’s prime division of skilled rugby.

At a board assembly on Thursday evening, the goal restart date was agreed following the announcement earlier this week that Premiership golf equipment can return to coaching.

Darren Childs, Chief Executive of Premiership Rugby mentioned: “Nothing will occur till it’s secure to take action however we’ll do the whole lot we are able to to renew the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership Rugby marketing campaign on Saturday August 15.

“We won’t take risks with people’s health, and rugby has unique challenges due to levels of proximity and impact, but with a number of clubs moving to Stage 1, it is important for us to give players, coaches and clubs clarity on when they can look to return. Bearing that in mind, we look forward to the restart of the season.”

The construction of the 2019-20 season will comply with sooner or later.

Exeter Chiefs presently lead the Premiership after 13 rounds of fixtures performed by 45 factors, 5 forward of second-placed Sale Sharks.

Leicester Tigers, Saracens, Sale, Gloucester, Wasps, Worcester and Harlequins are among the many golf equipment which have introduced 25 per cent wage cuts for gamers, to assist ease the monetary burden on golf equipment, amid the coronavirus pandemic.