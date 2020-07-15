Premiership Rugby: Seven players test positive for coronavirus | Rugby Union News







Seven Premiership players tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

A statement said: “Premiership Rugby can today confirm that on Monday, July 13, 856 players and club staff were tested as part of the PCR Covid-19 screening programme.

“Of these, nine folks have tested positive. Of those nine, seven were players and two non-playing staff.

“Players or club staff that have tested positive and their close contacts will now isolate and become assessed based on the PHE-agreed instructions.

“Premiership Rugby and the RFU are providing this aggregated information for competition integrity and transparency. No specific details regarding clubs or individuals will soon be provided.

“The quantity of positive results will be made public after each and every round of testing.”

The Premiership season resumes on Friday, August 14 when Harlequins take on Sale Sharks.