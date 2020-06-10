Premiership Rugby players may strike over salary cap reduction | Rugby Union News





Harlequins prop Mark Lambert says the Rugby Players’ Association can not rule out strike action over the salary cut reduction

Premiership players could go on strike over contractual issues as a result of the reduction of next season’s salary cap by more than 20 per cent.

Premiership Rugby has confirmed clubs unanimously voted to cut the cap on senior wage bills from £6.4m to £5m from the beginning of the 2021-22 season, before being restored to current levels by the 2024-25 season at the most recent.

The measures were taken to help clubs weather the coronavirus crisis but Rugby Players’ Association (RPA) chairman and Harlequins prop Mark Lambert says a few of his members are being “strong-armed” into accepting reduced contracts as a result, and may not eliminate players withdrawing their labour.

Lambert, who has made 239 appearances for Quins, said: “We quite definitely see it [a strike] in any walk of life as the last action, the other you would turn to avoid for the benefit of all stakeholders, as it is an extreme move.

“But it’s difficult for us to entirely rule out any options when we’re in the current situation where we’ve got members with existing, fixed-term contracts in some senses essentially being strong-armed into thinking they have no choice but to sign an inferior contract.”

Lambert said that as the RPA fully appreciates the necessity to face up to what he referred to as the “unprecedented financial challenges”, he couldn’t condone the “absolute disregard” with which players have been treated during the process.

In an earlier statement, he said: “Players at some clubs are now being served with ultimatums and being put under undue pressure to sign amended contracts through the manufactured deadline of June 18th.

“To be clear, it is a totally unacceptable way to operate. Players will be the lifeblood of the game and really should be treated with respect. Players shouldn’t engage with this process.

“This latest situation could have been entirely avoided with a collaborative and transparent approach and we now find ourselves heading towards a significant legal dispute unless meaningful and genuine dialogue takes place urgently.”

Premiership players have already undertaken 25 percent wage cuts during the coronavirus lockdown, and face the outlook of the reductions being made permanent under the new arrangement.

The salary cap reduction was agreed partly as a consequence of an assessment by Lord Myners, commissioned by Premiership Rugby, in the wake of the breaches by Saracens.

Myners’ review found the present level of the cap to be broadly unsustainable, with only one Premiership club recording a profit last season, and needed tougher sanctions for clubs breaching the limit in future.

On the top of new £5m ceiling, clubs are able to nominate two players whose salaries fall away from total, but this will reduce to one from 2022-23.

Clubs it’s still able to spend an extra £600,000 on homegrown players and have no restrictions on homegrown academy players.