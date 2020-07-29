Premiership Rugby: Five positive results for coronavirus in fourth week of testing | Rugby Union News







Four Premiership Rugby players and one member of staff have tested positive for coronavirus in the fourth round of testing.

The league confirmed 846 players and club staff were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme.

Those who have tested positive and their close contacts will now isolate and be assessed in line with guidelines agreed with Public Health England.

The Premiership season resumes on Friday, August 14 when Harlequins take on Sale Sharks.

How many have tested positive so far?

Week One (6 July) – 804 players and club staff were tested. Of these, ten people tested positive. Of those ten, six were players and four non-playing staff.

Week Two (13 July) – 856 players and club staff were tested. Of these, nine people tested positive. Of those nine, seven were players and two non-playing staff.

Week Three (20 July) – 896 players and club staff were tested. Of these, two players tested positive.

Week Four (27 July) – 846 players and club staff were tested. Of these, five people tested positive. Of those five, four were players and one was a non-playing member of staff.