Premiership Rugby confirms 10 positive coronavirus cases | Rugby Union News







Premiership Rugby have confirmed that ten people out of 804 screened on Monday have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Premiership Rugby can today confirm that on Monday 6 July, 804 players and club staff were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme. Of these, ten people have tested positive. Of those ten, six were players and four non-playing staff,” the statement said.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive and their close contacts will now isolate and be assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines.”

More to follow…