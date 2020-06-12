



Premiership Rugby clubs have got hit back again at remarks made by Rugby Players’ Association chairman Mark Lambert

Premiership Rugby clubs have got criticised the particular Rugby Players’ Association (RPA) for wanting to “sow division and create uncertainty” simply by threatening hit action more than a reduction for the league’s salary cap.

All leading flight clubs agreed – without consulting the RPA – to cut the league’s salary cap on senior wage bills from £6.4m to £5m from the start of the 2021-22 season, with the previous amount to be restored at the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign at the latest.

In March the majority of top–flight players took a temporary 25 per cent pay cut to be able to help ease the particular burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but attempts in May to make the reduction permanent were blocked.

Harlequins prop and RPA chairman Mark Lambert warned upon Wednesday players may strike because of the salary cap reduction, and claimed some players are being forced into signing contracts against their will, prior to a league deadline next week.

In an increasingly messy situation, the clubs appear to have joined the RPA in bypassing Premiership Rugby’s administrative arm, the RPL, with Friday’s statement a direct release.

1:09 Rugby Players’ Association chairman Mark Lambert says some players are being pressurised into agreeing long-term salary reductions Rugby Players’ Association chairman Mark Lambert says some players are being pressurised into agreeing long-term salary reductions

In it, they accused the RPA of having backtracked through initially deeming a 25 per cent salary cut as “reasonable”, and said by refusing to sign a non-disclosure agreement in April, the RPA’s inaction had left clubs facing “significant financial losses” and with “no choice but to act in unison”.

“We are disappointed by the position taken by the Rugby Players’ Association (RPA) at a time when a mutual understanding of the challenges ahead is required,” the statement read.

“Player welfare is of high priority to the clubs, and our growing concern is that individuals are not receiving appropriate advice at this current time.

“For example, the RPA urging players not to negotiate a compromise, privately threatening strike action and publicly opposing reductions without offering any feasible solutions has resulted in a predicament that suits nobody – not the league, the clubs, the players’ union or the players themselves.

“Rather than provide support for their members, the RPA have served to sow division and create uncertainty during a critical period that could define the future of professional rugby in the UK.”

The Premiership has been suspended since March because from the coronavirus pandemic

Earlier on Friday RPA chief executive Damian Hopley confirmed the players’ body was no longer working with the PRL, but his optimism over direct talks appeared to end up being contradicted by the particular clubs’ statement.

“We have bypassed PRL because we are getting nothing from them, so we effectively don’t want to waste our time,” Hopley told the Evening Standard.

“We are dealing with clubs directly. We have given players legal advice. There are several clubs who are actually being really engaging.

“There is a frustration that Premiership Rugby couldn’t deliver a collective approach, but now we are into this situation it is about working with the clubs and players to find a good solution.”

The dispute continues amid plans for the particular division to resume matches on August 15.

Exeter Chiefs lead the Premiership on 45 points, five points ahead of second-placed Sale within the particular group table.