Premiership round-up: Saracens hold off Harlequins; Northampton Saints victorious | Rugby Union News





Aled Davies reviews for a shot for Saracens versus Harlequins

We assemble all of the action from Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership matches, consisting of wins for Saracens and Northampton Saints …

Saracens 38-24 Harlequins

Owen Farrell kicked 16 points as his 200th Premiership look as Saracens held off a fightback from London competitors Harlequins to take success at Allianz Park.

It was the England captain’s very first look given that the Six Nations success over Wales in March after missing out on recently’s match with a quad injury, while half-back partner Aled Davies played a starring function for the hosts also.

Owen Farrell made his 200th Premiership look

Sarries, currently relegated from the Premiership as part …