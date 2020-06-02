Premiership and Championship rugby clubs to return to small group training | Rugby Union News





Premiership and Championship clubs can return to small group training

Premiership and Championship rugby clubs have been given the inexperienced mild to return to small group training in a “performance environment”.

This is topic to social distancing, every day screening, cleansing and hygiene necessities. Clubs may also want to present a written declaration to Premiership Rugby and the RFU that they’ve met a variety of key standards.

These embody every day medical screenings for gamers and workers, the appointment of a Covid-19 Manager and Covid-19 Medical Lead, steerage for cleansing and hygiene requirements at training grounds, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when required.

Chris Booy, Professional Game Board Chair, mentioned: “I can verify that the Professional Game Board which includes representatives of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) Premiership Rugby, Rugby Players Association (RPA) and Championship Clubs has given provisional authorisation for Premiership and Championship Rugby clubs to transfer to Stage 1: Elite Sport Return to Training Guidance.

“The clubs will need to satisfy a number of requirements to start Stage 1 as we continue the huge amount of work being undertaken to enable a safe return to training.

“The welfare of the gamers, administration and workers is our solely precedence, and we glance ahead to the season resuming when it’s secure to accomplish that.”

No timescale has been set for clubs to transfer to Stage 2 or Stage three which includes the secure return of Gallagher Premiership Rugby.