Works of Armenian classical and contemporary composers are presented during the Armenian Composing Art Festival. In previous years, more than 170 premieres were heard. This year, too, the listener will have the opportunity to enjoy new compositions at festival concerts.

The premiere of composer Martin Ulikhanyan’s “Armenian Symphonic Dances” will take place on March 23 at the opening concert of the festival.

The author dedicated “Armenian Symphonic Dances” to the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia.

“I often cooperate with the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia. “Conductor Sergey Smbatyan came up with the idea of ​​creating a symphonic work based on Armenian dances based on Rachmaninov’s” Symphonic Dances “,” says Martin Ulikhanyan, emphasizing that this work is not just an adaptation of Armenian dances, but a work created through dance melodies – symphonic. in the form. It is completely based on the rhythms of Armenian dances.

Martin Ulikhanyan started writing “Armenian Symphonic Dances” in 2019 and has recently completed it. It consists of six parts, and each has its own secret. The first part is called “Birth of Dance”, the second – “Shoror”, the third part is called “Yarkhushta”, then “Berd”, the fifth part is called “Lalik”, and the sixth – “Kochari”.

The author notes that while writing the work, we lived through the war of 2020, which made “Armenian Symphonic Dances” programmatic. After the dance “Berd” containing military elements, the composer wrote “Lalik”, which expresses with the sounds of music the pain, losses and feelings that we had in the 44-day war. The work ends with “Kochari”, which heralds the rebirth of our people, the struggle and a bright future.

It should be noted that the organizer of the Armenian Composing Art Festival is the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia. It is held with the support of the RA Ministry of Education and Science. This year the festival will be held in cooperation with the Union of Composers of Armenia. During the festival to be held on March 23-30, three symphonic concerts will be invited, during which the symphonic works and concerts of Arno Babajanyan, Eduard Baghdasaryan, Ohan Duryan, Martin Vardazaryan, Nubar Aslanyan, Vardan Achemyan, Martin Ulikhanyan will be performed. Within the framework of the festival, the 100th anniversary of Eduard Baghdasaryan և Ohan Duryan will be celebrated, and in this connection, the closing concert of the festival will feature the works of these composers, who have not been heard on the big stage for many years.

