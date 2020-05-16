Premier League’s funniest moments: Jimmy Bullard, Mick McCarthy and more | Football News



















A glance by way of the years at among the funniest moments in Premier League historical past! From Mick McCarthy’s Careless Whisper to Jimmy Bullard’s hilarious antics

We might all do with amusing throughout lockdown – and we have compiled even more of the funniest moments in Premier League historical past for you multi functional place. from Jimmy Bullard’s quick shorts to Mick McCarthy’s music video audition…

Down the years there’s been so many moments to smile at you might have forgotten a number of – and we have needed to match them into two movies.

In our second round-up video, assume Mario Balotelli’s ‘Why Always Me’, assume David Dunn offering a brand new talent even he wasn’t prepared for, assume Ashley Young by chance pranking Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Click play above to observe the Premier League’s funniest moments – and click on right here to look again at half one!