Premier League: Zero positive results recorded in latest round of coronavirus testing

The Premier League’s plans for Project Restart have been given a contemporary enhance after there have been no positive circumstances in the latest round of coronavirus checks.

A complete of 1,195 gamers and membership workers had been examined in the sixth screening session, which happened on Thursday and Friday, and that yielded the second all-clear.

“The Premier League can confirm that on Thursday 4 June and Friday 5 June, 1,195 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, zero have tested positive,” the league mentioned in an announcement.





The information is one other step in the proper course for the league, which is scheduled to renew on 17 June.

There had been six positive circumstances from three golf equipment in round one, two from two golf equipment in round two, an additional 4 from two golf equipment in round three, none from round 4 and one from round 5.

That means there have been a complete of 13 positives from 6,274 checks administered.

Testing will proceed on a twice-weekly foundation.

When the motion does resume, Premier League stadiums will likely be divided into three zones as golf equipment work in the direction of agreeing matchday protocols.

Clubs met on Thursday to debate some of the logistics and West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has revealed how stadiums will likely be cut up into three sections.

“We are now in the process of agreeing the matchday protocols, which will include everything from zoning the stadium into red, amber and green zones,” Brady mentioned in her column in the Sun. “Red zone would be the most severely restricted space, together with the pitch, the tunnel, technical areas, altering rooms will likely be restricted to 105 folks most, to incorporate gamers, teaching workers, match officers and all of the important workers solely. And solely those that have examined adverse for Covid-19 in the previous 5 days can enter this space.

“We will be creating a Clinical Passport System for those who will need to have access to the red zone. The amber zone will be restricted to the minimum number of staff required to meet contractual requirements for broadcasting, media and club staff. This area includes all interior areas within the stadium and anyone entering this area will be subject to a temperature check and a health questionnaire. And the green zone is the stadium exterior, eg car parking.”

