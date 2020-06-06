Premier League: Which memorable goals would VAR have changed? | Football News



















Sky Sports check out some memorable Premier League goals that would not have been given had VAR reviewed them.

We start with Wayne Rooney’s audacious strike from simply past midway for Manchester United in opposition to West Ham in March 2014, the place he appeared to push James Tomkins earlier than sending a dipping half-volley past the back-peddling Adrian.

Then there’s the notorious Darren Bent strike that discovered its well past Liverpool ‘keeper Pepe Reina through a conveniently positioned seashore ball in October 2009 and Sergio Aguero’s obvious handball in opposition to Arsenal final February.

Who might overlook Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s unbelievable backheel volley in opposition to Swansea? Awarded regardless of the very fact the Armenia midfielder strayed offside within the technique of assembly Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s cross.

See all that and far more by clicking the video above to see which goals would possibly have been modified by VAR…