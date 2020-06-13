Premier League: Two new coronavirus cases in latest testing round | Football News







The Premier League provides confirmed 2 new optimistic cases coming from two night clubs in their own latest round of coronavirus testing.

The results were from the eighth round, in which 1,200 players and club staff were tested.

The first seven rounds of COVID-19 testing came back 14 positives and 7,474 negatives.

March a few – Pre-match handshakes restricted in the particular Premier League.

March 11 – Man City compared to Arsenal will be Premier League game hanging; Liverpool compared to Atletico Madrid the last leading level online game played in England.

March 12 – Man Utd, Wolves perform away Europa League connections behind closed doors, Rangers host Bayer Leverkusen in front associated with fans.

March 13 – Football hanging following an urgent situation meeting in between PL, FA, EFL plus WSL

April 15 – SPFL clubs accept plan to finish the Scottish Championship, League One plus league Two seasons.

May 15 – League Two clubs political election to end the growing season with quick effect.

May 17 – Premier League players plus staff examined for COVID-19.

May 18 – Scottish Premiership cut down, with details per online game determining little league positions plus Celtic known as champions.

May 19 – Premier League clubs go back to socially distanced group teaching.

May 25 – Women’s Super League cancelled, along with title plus relegation to become determined.

May 27 – Premier League clubs political election to curriculum vitae contact teaching.

Top-flight activity in England is slated to curriculum vitae on Wednesday, when Aston Villa perform Sheffield United and Manchester City encounter Arsenal.

More to follow along with…

Watch the Premier League go on Sky Sports

64 live video games on Sky Sports coming from provisional reboot date associated with June 17

25 video games to be manufactured freely available

New Sky Sports electronic digital innovations furthermore planned to boost fan experience

The Premier League 2019/20 time of year will provisionally restart upon Wednesday June 17 plus Sky, the particular UK’s top football broadcaster, will make 25 games obtainable ‘free in order to air’ – including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back – for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free–to–air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

2:49 Here’s a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League time of year so far…. and there’s not long to wait until it’s back! Here’s a reminder of some of the particular magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far…. and there’s not long to wait until it’s back!

To celebrate the return associated with the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host associated with innovative new features plus updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this time of year will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App plus Sky Sports Football YouTube station.