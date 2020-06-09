Premier League to support player protests in support of Black Lives Matter movement | Football News





Liverpool gamers took a knee throughout coaching as a present of solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement (@JamesMilner)

The Premier League will probably be supportive of gamers who take a knee as a public present of support for the Black Lives Matter movement when the season resumes subsequent week.

The Football Association assured gamers they’d take a “common-sense approach” to any shows of anti-racist or political gestures, as international protests proceed following the dying of George Floyd final month.

Liverpool and Chelsea had been among the many Premier League golf equipment to take a knee throughout coaching to present solidarity for the movement final week.

The German FA determined not take motion towards England worldwide Jadon Sancho and different Bundesliga gamers who displayed anti-racism messages following the dying of Floyd.

Sancho revealed a ‘Justice for George Floyd’ message on his T-shirt after scoring for Borussia Dortmund, whereas Marcus Thuram knelt after scoring for Borussia Monchengladbach and Schalke’s Weston McKennie wore an armband with “justice for George” on it.

More to comply with…