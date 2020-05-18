Premier League to support Liverpool trophy presentation if safe to stage one | Football News







The Premier League says it’s going to support a trophy presentation for Liverpool if they’re topped champions and it’s safe to accomplish that.

Jurgen Klopp’s aspect solely want two extra wins to clinch their first top-flight title in 30 years ought to the home season get again underway after it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League’s chief government Richard Masters has confirmed he’ll support plans for a presentation ought to the social and public well being state of affairs enable it.

“If at all possible, yes, you’d like to have a trophy presentation,” Masters stated on Monday.

“You want to give those players and the whole staff the moment they worked so hard for, if that’s what happens. Yes, we would try and do it, unless it wasn’t possible because of safety concerns.”

On Monday, Premier League golf equipment have unanimously voted in favour of resuming coaching in small teams from Tuesday in a major stepping stone for season resumption in England.

With all 20 golf equipment eager to resume the season when deemed safe to accomplish that, a return to top-flight soccer in June might doubtlessly be edging nearer.

More to observe…