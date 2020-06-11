Premier League to recognise coronavirus victims and NHS staff on restart | Football News





The Premier League will resume on June 17 and will honour those individuals who have died from COVID-19 and pay tribute to the work of NHS staff

A minute’s silence will be held ahead of all Premier League first round matches to recognise those who have lost their lives to coronavirus and the role played by NHS frontline staff through the pandemic.

Logos are increasingly being considered, but no detail has been finalised, for both NHS and the Black Lives Matter logos that are set to be displayed on the shirts of players when the Premier League returns.

The Premier League indicated a week ago they would support players who take a knee as a public show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Premier League agrees matchday protocols

Premier League matchday protocols on player health and safety have already been unanimously approved by all 20 clubs, clearing the last hurdle in front of the season resuming on June 17.

The protocols for the 3rd stage of Project Restart – following socially-distanced training and full contact training – were agreed at the latest league’s shareholders’ meeting on Thursday.

They cover all facets of on-pitch conduct and operations within stadia, with a strictly limited quantity of personnel permitted inside and outside the venue.

Total numbers at grounds on matchday, including broadcast staff, written media, commentators, doping officials and scouts, are set to total 300.

The Premier League has wanted to cut important staff present at grounds on matchday to just 37 ‘Red Zone’ pass holders per team, including 20 players, 12 coaching and medical staff and a further five “essential staff”.

The season – suspended since March 13 – is due to restart next Wednesday, with Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United and Arsenal’s visit to face reigning champions Manchester City, with both games live exclusively on Sky Sports.

Man City vs Arsenal Live on

As it stands the sole game which may be played at a neutral venue in the initial three full rounds of fixtures is Manchester City’s match against league leaders Liverpool on July 2.

Manchester City Council’s safety advisory group must meet to make a decision regarding that fixture.

On Wednesday, Liverpool City Council’s Ground Safety Advisory Group gave the go-ahead for Goodison Park and Anfield to stage matches for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Analysis: PL clubs climb final hurdle

Sky Sports News’ Geraint Hughes…

At a meeting, most likely the last one before football returns, a variety of medical, hygiene and operational guidelines were discussed and approved.

Staff unnecessary pitch-side, such as for example analysts will undoubtedly be allowed in the amber zone, with all others in the green zone. Total numbers at the match include broadcast staff, written media, commentators and doping officials.

Rigorous hygiene measures will undoubtedly be in place with balls, corner flags, goalposts and subs boards being disinfected along side common sense social distancing measures.

For dressing room areas, Government medical advice says; “The time spent in dressing room areas should be preferably avoided, but if not avoidable then minimised with strict social distancing.”

Showers and wet areas must be used in accordance with strict Government guidelines however some venues may possibly opt to not provide shower facilities.

The medical protocols also guide how teams will travel to and from grounds. Air travel is permitted and as opposed to the traditional team coach, clubs are expected to use at the least three coaches, with players sitting two metres apart, driven by drivers who’ve all been tested for COVID-19 in recent days.

One Premier League club has told Sky Sports News that at the least six of the staff may have to drive themselves to their first fixture, all in split cars – despite having all tested negative for the virus. Travel arrangements may also be affected by last week’s decision to allow nine as opposed to the usual seven substitutes within their matchday squads.

Two drink breaks, a minute per half will undoubtedly be also be introduced in efforts to reduce fatigue and potential injury, that follows last weeks vote by clubs to increase substitutions from three to five and also to increase the bench from seven to nine players.

