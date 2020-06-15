Premier League should auction off Black Lives Matter shirts, says Show Racism the Red Card | Football News







Arsenal’s players took a knee and wore T-shirts in support of Black Lives Matter before their recent friendly against Brentford

The Premier League should auction off its Black Lives Matter shirts, says anti-racism organisation Show Racism the Red Card.

Premier League players will have their names replaced by ‘Black Lives Matter’ on their shirts for the first 12 games of the resumed 2019/20 season.

Show Racism the Red Card chief executive Ged Grebby has written to Premier League counterpart Richard Masters requesting the shirts to be auctioned off to raise money for anti-racism causes.

In the letter to Masters, Grebby wrote: “We welcome the Premier League’s decision to feature ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the right back of players’ shirts but would like to offer the suggestion that the shirts are then auctioned off to boost funding for anti-racism organisations.

“My suggestion will be that the money raised could be separate equally three straight ways between SRtRC, Kick It Out and community departments of each soccer team. The community departments will be asked to try anti-racism projects or assist local anti-racism groups.

“Race hate crime has doubled over the last five years and the demand for SRtRC’s education work never been greater.

“Our model has proven impact across the UK over the last 25 years, using the high profile of football to deliver high quality and effective anti-racism education.”