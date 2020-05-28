Premier League running stats this season revealed | Football News







Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich scored a pleasant winner to safe a 1-Zero win over title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday and set a membership document for distance lined with 13.73km – however how does that examine with distances lined by Premier League gamers?

No participant in England’s high flight has surpassed the yards lined by Kimmich this time period, with Wolves’ Leander Dendoncker holding the present document of 13.21 km in the course of the goalless stalemate with Brighton in March.

Leander Dendoncker has the lined probably the most distance in a Premier League sport this season

In reality, Dele Alli, James Milner, Tomas Soucek and Bernardo Silva are amongst a bunch of solely 5 gamers to interrupt the lung-busting 13km threshold in a sport this season.

In phrases of every membership’s high runner in a sport this season, all 20 are midfielders – however Alli’s document distance was achieved in a striker position throughout Spurs’ 1-Zero defeat to Liverpool in January.

Who’s high over season to date?

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has lined extra distance than some other Premier League participant this season

Across the complete season, Southampton workhorse James Ward-Prowse has lined a league-topping 334.6km – the equal of running eight marathons or the space from St Mary’s Stadium to Paris because the crow flies.

West Ham’s Declan Rice is behind his fellow England worldwide on 317.2km, adopted by Abdoulaye Doucoure (309.6km), Jack Cork (304.3km), Roberto Firmino (301.9km), James McCarthur (297.3km) and Ashley Westwood (296.8km).

Sheffield United trio Oliver Norwood, Jack O’Connell and Chris Basham all make the highest 10 – underlining the onerous graft fostered beneath Chris Wilder – whereas Cork and Westwood symbolize Burnley among the many elite distances.

Sheffield United’s overlapping centre-backs rank among the many league’s high 10 runners this season

In phrases of every membership’s high runner this season, defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld high the pack at Chelsea, Leicester, Manchester United and Spurs, respectively.

Forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Richarlison, Firmino and Miguel Almiron prepared the ground at Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool and Newcastle, with midfielders clocking document distances on the remaining golf equipment.

Relegation-threatened golf equipment placing shift in

Interestingly, three golf equipment combating relegation have lined probably the most distance this season in Brighton, Norwich and Bournemouth.

The Seagulls have lined extra turf than some other aspect with 3,260km – the equal of a direct journey from the Amex to Greenland within the Arctic Circle.

Indeed, Graham Potter’s males have additionally damaged this season’s document for distance lined in a sport with 119km in the course of the 3-2 win over Everton in December.

With a Premier League restart imminent, will gamers preserve health ranges recorded earlier than the enforced break?

A drop-off is probably going: the common distance lined by Bundesliga groups has declined for the reason that restart – apart from Kimmich’s record-breaking shift on Tuesday.