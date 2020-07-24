Premier League reveals September 12 start date for 2020/21 season | Football News







The Premier League has actually exposed the 2020/21 season will start on September 12 and run till May 23, 2021.

The 20 top-flight clubs collected for their last investors’ conference of this season on Friday, with the last round of video games occurring on Sunday.

A declaration from the Premier League read: “Premier League investors today accepted start the 2020-21 Premier League season on September 12, 2020.

“The last match round of the project will occur on May 23,2021 The Premier League will continue to speak with the FA and EFL relating to the scheduling of all domestic competitors.”

More to follow …