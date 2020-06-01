Premier League restart: ‘Up to 10’ clubs want relegation scrapped if season is curtailed | Football News







Premier League soccer is poised to return in June after a three-month hiatus

The majority of groups within the backside half of the Premier League want relegation scrapped if the 2019/20 season has to be curtailed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League season is due to restart on 17 June behind closed doorways, with all 20 clubs set to vote on what to do if the season has to be curtailed at a shareholders’ assembly on Thursday.

Top-flight officers are recommending a easy points-per-game system to work out league placings if the season has to be cancelled, for instance, if there is a second wave of coronavirus infections or a brand new lockdown enforced by the UK authorities.

If that happens, a staff’s factors could be divided by the variety of video games they’ve performed, and league placings could be based mostly on the common variety of factors a staff has earned per match.

One top-flight membership proprietor says he would vote for scrapping relegation though the FA dominated it out final month.

“We would vote for no relegation if the season is curtailed,” he stated.

“There are up to 10 clubs who think the same thing.”

The backside half of the Premier League, with 92 video games left to play

The system could be adopted and used sooner or later if a season has to be completed early. The advice wants the assist of 14 clubs in a vote so as to be added to the Premier League’s guidelines.

If the straightforward points-per-game methodology was used now, Liverpool could be topped champions and Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City could be relegated.

EFL chairman Rick Parry has threatened authorized motion if there is no relegation and promotion between the Premier League and the Championship, claiming that there could be “outrage”.

Sky Sports will present 64 dwell Premier League video games. In addition to the 39 matches scheduled to be broadcast on Sky earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches might be obtainable on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel.