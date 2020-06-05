Premier League restart: The live games on Sky Sports | Football News







Sky Sports have introduced the primary 22 live matches to be broadcast when the season resumes with eight of these games free-to-air, learn the total checklist under.

Sky Sports will present 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast completely live on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches will probably be obtainable on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of live sport. Sky Sports will return to Premier League motion with a double-header on 17 June, adopted by an extra 20 games within the following 14 days.

Confirmed Premier League games live on Sky Sports

Wed 17 June: Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd (6pm, Sky Sports)

Wed 17 June: Man City vs Arsenal (8.15pm, Sky Sports)

Fri 19 June: Norwich vs Southampton (6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick)

Fri 19 June: Tottenham vs Man Utd (8.15pm, Sky Sports)

Sat 20 June: West Ham vs Wolves (5.30pm, Sky Sports)

Sun 21 June: Newcastle vs Sheff Utd (2pm Sky Sports, Sky Pick)

Sun 21 June: Aston Villa vs Chelsea (4.15pm Sky Sports)

Sun 21 June: Everton vs Liverpool (7pm Sky Sports, Sky Pick)

Mon 22 June: Man City vs Burnley (8pm Sky Sports)

Tue 23 June: Leicester vs Brighton (6pm Sky Sports)

Tue 23 June: Tottenham vs West Ham (8.15pm Sky Sports)

Wed 24 June: Man Utd vs Sheff Utd (6pm Sky Sports, Sky Pick)

Wed 24 June: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (8.15pm Sky Sports)

Thu 25 June: Southampton vs Arsenal (6pm Sky Sports)

Thu 25 June: Burnley vs. Watford (6pm Sky Sports, Sky Pick)

Sun 28 June: Watford vs Southampton (4.30pm Sky Sports, Sky Pick)

Tue 30 June: Brighton vs Man Utd (8.15pm Sky Sports, Sky Pick)

Wed 1 July: Everton vs Leicester (6pm Sky Sports)

Wed 1 July: Bournemouth vs Newcastle (6pm Sky Sports, Sky Pick)

Wed 1 July: West Ham vs Chelsea (8.15pm Sky Sports)

Thu 2 July: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham (6pm Sky Sports)

Thu 2 July: Man City vs Liverpool (8.15pm Sky Sports)

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday June 17 and Sky, the UK’s main soccer broadcaster, will make 25 games obtainable ‘free to air’ – together with Everton vs Liverpool on the primary full weekend again – for everybody within the UK to get pleasure from.

