Premier League restart: Jordan Pickford says Everton are good enough to beat Liverpool | Football News





Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is prepared for the Merseyside derby

Jordan Pickford believes Everton “have the ability in the squad” to beat Liverpool after they meet within the Merseyside derby on June 21 – reside on Sky Sports.

Everton had been thrashed 5-2 at Anfield within the league in December, earlier than being knocked out of the FA Cup by an under-strength Liverpool aspect a month later.

But with the perimeters assembly on the primary full weekend of motion after the Premier League restarts following its enforced absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pickford stays satisfied they are able to defeating their native rivals.

“We want to win every game we play and any sort of derby match is massive for the fans and for players,” England goalkeeper Pickford informed Sky Sports News.

“We need to present how good we could be and we now have a possibility to beat them. We know they are a good aspect, they are prime of the league. We simply need to do our greatest and take a look at to beat them.

“We know we have the ability in the squad to beat them. We just want to do it for ourselves and our fans.”

On a private stage, Pickford – who has been in lockdown together with his mother and father through the coronavirus pandemic – admits the chance to give his thoughts and physique an prolonged break for the primary time in a decade has been very welcome.

“Obviously it’s been difficult but it’s nice to spend time with your family and get a nice big break,” he added.

“I’ve not had a break from soccer since I used to be in all probability a 16-year-old – I’ve been within the England arrange since then – so it is good for my thoughts and physique to have a reset.

“We’re getting ready to go again but it’s been a nice eight or nine weeks off, in the sense of giving your body time to relax.”

Such a frenetic schedule throughout his skilled profession means Pickford ought to have the ability to address a flurry of matches within the subsequent couple of months.

Everton nonetheless have 9 matches of the 2019/20 marketing campaign to play, though Pickford acknowledges gamers have to be given the chance to recharge earlier than the brand new season resumes.

“I love constant football matches and I’ve been brought up on playing football every day,” he stated.

“From that aspect of it, it is easy for me. The largest problem can be ensuring we get sorted nicely between the top of this season and going into subsequent season.

“I don’t think we can rush into it so quickly. You need a break where you actually get a holiday this time because that’s what really refreshes your mind.

“But then the season wants to begin again up and that is one other factor I’m actually wanting ahead to as nicely.”

