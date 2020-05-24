Premier League restart: Bernardo on Brighton’s hopes, lockdown and his Project Restart questions | Football News





Bernardo has Project Restart questions

Brighton or Brazil? That was the issue encountering Bernardo when Britain entered into lockdown inMarch

.

He picked to stick around in Sussex, understanding the telephone call to return to the Premier League can come with at any time. Now that call has actually come and the Brazilian full-back and his Albion team-mates remain in stage among Project Restart.

He states he mores than happy to be back in training – though worries over coronavirus continue to be.

“In the last few weeks, I’ve read all this stuff about black people having a higher risk with Covid-19 and it’s definitely something that we think about and is definitely something that should be considered,” he informed Sky Sports News.

Bernardo has Project Restart questions

“The bulk of gamers, including me, concur that stage one is entirely ok due to the fact that we maintain ranges and it’s much safer to visit the training school than to visit the park or, below in Brighton, to run on the coastline or the boardwalk.

“The only problem I see is about phases two and three. Things need to be more clear – how it’s going to be, when it’s going to be, so then I can have an honest opinion about it. I’m still waiting for more information about phases two and three and how things are going to work out.”

And he states that if he remains in any kind of means not sure, he is certain he will certainly have the assistance not just of Brighton, yet his union, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), also.

0: 57 Brighton president Paul Barber states the club are to proceed conversations with their gamers over their go back to training and the Premier League restart. Brighton president Paul Barber states the club are to proceed conversations with their gamers over their go back to training and the Premier League restart.

“One thing I think is important and really nice here in England is how active the PFA is,” he included.

“They have actually done a fantastic work. They are constantly touching the gamers and they constantly safeguard our passions and make our viewpoints extremely clear.

“I’m not afraid and never felt any pressure of not being honest with them (Brighton) and not saying how I feel. But how things are going to end up and if I agree, I can’t answer right now.”

Graham Potter commemorates with Bernardo

Bernardo states he delights in the period will certainly be made a decision on the pitch instead of in a digital conference room yet would certainly be not sure over possibly finishing the components making use of neutral locations.

“[I’m] a little bit worried with the circumstance of playing in neutral premises or playing in our house arena which I assume is something that can make all the distinction,” he claimed.

“But it’s a pandemic and people are going to have to start giving up some of their interests to be able to conclude the season. So it’s a very delicate subject because at the end of the day it won’t be 100 per cent fair.”

If and when components do return to Brighton work on their hands to remain in the PremierLeague They are simply 2 factors over the transfer puts with a confrontation that consists of video games versus Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Bernardo rivals Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante

Without a win in 2020, lockdown might have offered them with an opportunity to discover some fresh catalyst.

“It could actually be a positive thing,” Bernardo claimed. “Since the beginning of the year we didn’t win a single match and I think we’ve had time to analyse, to see what we’ve been doing good and see the things that were not going that well and try to make it better.”

As he considers football’s return, Bernardo is additionally maintaining a close eye on growths inBrazil He was attracted to see his moms and dads, and states it was not a very easy choice to remain in England, yet he is pleased he made the best telephone call.

0: 28 Brighton supervisor Graham Potter gives an upgrade on the 3rd Brighton gamer that evaluated favorable for coronavirus Brighton supervisor Graham Potter gives an upgrade on the 3rd Brighton gamer that evaluated favorable for coronavirus

“In Brazil the situation right now is very confusing,” he claimed. “We have lots of issues. One of them is our head of state[Jair Bolsanaro] He’s among minority head of states worldwide that really did not confess the threat that our populace has actually being subjected to this infection.

“He didn’t take any action like quarantining, he’s going around without wearing a mask and giving a really bad example for our population.”

While he is discouraged with the circumstance in Brazil, Bernardo takes excellent satisfaction in the duty Brighton’s “Albion as One” charity fund has actually played in your area throughout the pandemic.

He claimed: “As players we donated some of our salaries to help people in the community that were affected by Covid-19 and we’re more than glad to help the community and help the fans because here we feel very welcomed and part of the community and we definitely always want to help.”

Bernardo and his team-mates have actually currently gone some means in the direction of raising regional spirits and they will certainly do so once again if they can maintain Brighton in the Premier League.