Premier League players with deals running out on June 30 can be offered short-term extensions | Football News





Willian’s Chelsea deal was as a consequence of expire on June 30 however he might now agree a short-term extension

Premier League golf equipment will be allowed to enter into short-term contract extensions with players whose present deals expire on June 30.

With tentative planning having begun for the Premier League to renew behind closed doorways subsequent month, there was concern concerning the standing of players whose deals elapsed on the finish of June.

But a Premier League assertion on Thursday learn: “It was agreed by all shareholders that clubs and players can mutually agree to extend their contracts beyond June 30 until the end of the season.”

Richard Masters, the Premier League chief govt, stated: “What we determined is to make sure, so far as attainable, that golf equipment full the season with the identical squad that they had out there, previous to the suspension of the marketing campaign.

“Players can extend their contracts beyond June 30 until the end of the season, but it must be agreed by both parties.”

Clubs and players will now have till June 23 to agree extensions.

