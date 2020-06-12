Premier League players will have George Floyd on their minds, says psychologist Steven Sylvester | Football News





Arsenal players took a knee in assist of Black Lives Matter earlier than their pleasant towards Brentford on Wednesday

Premier League players will have George Floyd on their minds when the season resumes, says psychologist Steven Sylvester who works carefully with them.

Athletes the world over, together with Premier League footballers Raheem Sterling and Tyrone Mings, have joined in assist of protests triggered by the dying of unarmed black man Floyd in US police custody final month.

Arsenal players despatched a “strong message” by carrying Black Lives Matter T-shirts earlier than their pleasant towards Brentford on Wednesday night time, whereas Liverpool and Chelsea have been amongst a number of Premier League golf equipment to indicate their assist by taking a knee throughout coaching final week.

Protesters stroll with indicators close to the White House throughout George Floyd protests

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt says he’s “100 per cent prepared” to take a knee in his first sport again when the season resumes and Sylvester – who works carefully with Premier League players in his position as a chartered psychologist – says many will be affected by latest occasions.

“It would be remiss of me not to mention George Floyd and the whole feeling of inequality, access to opportunity and to have a fair opportunity to do your work, whoever you are in society,” he informed Sky Sports News.

“As a psychologist I spend a lot of time hearing people’s stories about fairness, justice, inequality and it would be wrong to say that it isn’t on their minds, that every player is thinking that.

Steven Sylvester works as a chartered psychologist in sport and enterprise. Picture credit score: John Cassidy

“I’ve had so many discussions with all completely different players from all completely different backgrounds on learn how to deliver folks collectively and have fun distinction.

“Those conversations do make notably black footballers wish to disclose how they personally really feel in regards to the scenario, the actual scenario that we’re dwelling in with unfairness in society.

“When I speak privately as I do for many hours a week with Premier League footballers, they all have a voice and they all want to find a way to make sure unfairness gets resolved.”

‘Clubs ought to have protocol on learn how to protest’

The Premier League will be supportive of players who take a knee as a public present of assist for the Black Lives Matter motion when the season resumes subsequent week.

The Football Association assured players they might take a “common sense approach” to any shows of anti-racist or political gestures, whereas the German FA determined to not take motion towards England worldwide Jadon Sancho and different Bundesliga players who displayed anti-racism messages following the dying of Floyd.

Liverpool players took a knee throughout coaching as a present of solidarity

Sylvester believes golf equipment ought to have an settlement in place with their players on how they will come collectively to protest collectively.

“Something needs to be done and what I would say is that the clubs should have a club protocol on how to protest,” Sylvester added.

“We saw Arsenal take the knee in their friendly match. I think the players have to come together and I would urge all players to talk to one another in every club and make sure there’s a uniformed protest about what happened because we’re all horrified.”

1:12 England supervisor Gareth Southgate informed The Football Show he hopes the worldwide protests following the dying of George Floyd will be a turning level within the combat towards racism England supervisor Gareth Southgate informed The Football Show he hopes the worldwide protests following the dying of George Floyd will be a turning level within the combat towards racism

‘Some players really feel like guinea pigs’

The Premier League season is because of restart on June 17 with a double-header as Aston Villa take on Sheffield United and Arsenal go to Manchester City.

Games will be performed behind closed doorways because the world continues to combat the coronavirus pandemic and Sylvester, who has additionally been serving to players deal with the disaster, says some are nervous about returning to motion.

“There are some who are so excited and they can’t wait to get back to doing their job because it’s been a long time since they last played,” he mentioned.

Sylvester has labored with Chris Wilder at Sheffield United. Picture credit score: Sportimage

“There are others who’re simply pondering ‘oh my gosh, I’m coaching on a regular basis and video games behind closed doorways is a matter or it is making me really feel a bit nervous. I’m fearful in regards to the virus and what which means and I really feel barely like a guinea pig.’

“Players are very skilled. They get again to doing their work however you combine the truth that they’re human identical to anybody else and we’re all scared of the virus.

“On top of that they’ve got the demands of finishing a nine-game or 10-game season and get up to speed and be ready to play in a very unusual atmosphere.

“We had the scenario the place for those who take a look at the Bundesliga, since they’ve gone again and have been enjoying behind closed doorways the house benefit has gone as a result of now not have you bought the rallying cry of the group.

“But as professional footballers they’re used to playing their game so they are masters of what they’re doing and they will find a way.”